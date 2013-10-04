Magical Lego calendar for 2014

The end of the year is fast approaching and we're all starting to think of how to get organised in 2014. There are plenty of inspiring calendar designs out there - but design studio Vitamins wanted something a little different this time around...

"The Lego calendar is a wall mounted time planner that we invented for our studio," they explain. "It's made entirely of Lego, but if you take a photo of it with a smartphone, all of the events and timings will be magically synchronised to an online, digital calendar.

It's colour-coded for different projects and represents a simple but effective way to organise a studio that's anything but boring. Or, as the team puts it: "It makes the most of the tangibility of physical objects, and the ubiquity of digital platforms, and it's also puts a smile on our faces when we use it!"

