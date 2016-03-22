Reusable notebook saves your ideas to the cloud

Kept close at hand by artists and designers the world over, notebooks are one of the most invaluable drawing tools. It's difficult to imagine how the humble paper jounral could be improved, but this experimental design from Rocketbook Wave shows how it's time notebooks connected to the digital world.

Bringing together the best of tradition and technology, the unique Rocketbook Wave system is a combination of a special, intelligent notebook and an app. Simply record your notes and concepts in the journal as usual, then use the Rocketbook app to capture and send your ideas to pre-configured cloud services.

The Rocketbook Wave app instantly crops and enhances the photos of the pages, then automatically files them. Seven icons at the bottom of each page can be synced to an online destination of your choice, all you have to do is mark which one you want to use. Thanks to QR codes on every page, all your notes will be kept in order.

On top of all this, the Rocketbook Wave's microwave safe pages make it a completely reusable notebook when you use Frixion Pilot pens. This is because Frixion Pilot ink becomes clear under heat, so once you've given the journal a quick spin in the microwave, it'll be empty and ready to use again.

Rocketbook Wave is currently smashing its crowdfunding goal, but you can still help support the team by heading over to their Kickstarter page.

The Rocketbook app enhances your notes and concepts

Sync your notes to Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote and more

Seven icons can be linked to your preferred destination

Liked this? Read these!