Creatives are more optimistic about AI, Monotype research shows

News
By
published

We’re looking to a future where AI and human creativity can coincide.

Image representing AI
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite its rapid advancement over the past few years, AI technology is still a highly divisive topic in the creative sector. While there are tools to help refine and streamline creative practices, concerns around copyright and artistic authenticity often outshine the practical uses of AI in the industry, leading to an understandable sense of mistrust.

Despite this, it seems creatives are slowly becoming more AI agnostic after a recent study from type and technology company Monotype revealed that designers are feeling increasingly optimistic about AI tools. From photo editing software to productivity tools, AI is slowly creeping into creative practice and perhaps Monotype's study is a promising reflection that resistance is easing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles