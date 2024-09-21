"Human touch remains irreplaceable in design”: a day in the life Nolan Cabeje

By
published

Ruca's co-founder and head of design discusses the importance of prioritising experience over salary and status.

Nolan Cabeje headshot
(Image credit: Nolan Cabeje)

Nolan Cabeje is a multifaceted creative, working as head of design at Ruca and chief design officer at online account management platform, Yorba (both of which he co-founded). His diverse career has seen him filling the role of senior designer at VSA before becoming design lead at Advocate.io, integrating technology to enhance democratic representation.

Shaped by his graphic design degree from Cal Poly Pomona, Nolan's career is guided by his unique focus on "flexibility, collaboration, and a user-centric mindset". As part of our Day in the Life series, we caught up with Nolan to discuss the rise of AI and what the industry needs to improve for a safe and sustainable future.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

