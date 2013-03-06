Web conference site's responsive makeover

The fixed layout of the old website made it difficult to promote the growing number of events

'For people who make websites', An Event Apart is an annual series of conferences founded by web luminaries Jeffrey Zeldman and Eric Meyer. The fixed layout of their previous website made it difficult to promote the growing number of events, and prevented it from becoming a destination where videos and other educational content could be presented suitably.

By making the site responsive those problems have been solved - as well as bringing it into line with the kind of web design thinking being promoted at the events themselves.

The redesign enabled An Event Apart to evolve its brand identity

Designed by Mike Pick at Monkey Do and developed by Tim Murtaugh, the redesign also provided an opportunity to evolve An Event Apart’s brand identity - more clearly separating it from its parent, online web design magazine A List Apart.

Typography and imagery

When it comes to typography, the bold sans serif Freight Sans Pro gives a less literary feel, offset by Pacifico, a playful cursive font.

Location imagery is cropped abstractly and given monotone blue washes, and an orange accent colour is used for headings, links and buttons.

Responsive carousel

A key feature of the new design is a responsive carousel on the homepage that showcases upcoming events, expanding or contracting as the page is resized or as new events are added.

Use of RESS (Responsive Web Design and Server Side Components) means users of smaller devices can avoid downloading components they don’t need.

Homepage requests/size: 31/488kB mobile, 38/468kB desktop

