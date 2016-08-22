Review: So you want to publish a magazine?

Offering an overview of the career of an independent publisher, this book provides a realistic take on the industry and is filled with insightful interviews and case studies.

With the rise of digital media putting the squeeze on traditional magazines, the road to getting your own publication to print might seem more difficult to navigate than ever. However this doesn't mean print is dead, no matter how many people try and argue the point. With the space to publish long form stories and the opportunity to test out articles that show off experimental designs, magazines have gone on to find their own niche in a media landscape constantly bombarded with content.

Today, independent publishers have to show a little more ingenuity and determination when it comes to setting up a magazine, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. The proof can be found in So You Want To Publish A Magazine. Published by Laurence King, the book by Angharad Lewis collects together case studies and interviews from the people behind successful indie magazines.

As well as bringing together more than 50 people from the world of independent magazine publishing to share their thoughts, advice and experiences, the book also breaks down some of the less attractive nuts and bolts of running a magazine day to day.

Learn from the professionals with revealing interviews

Split into 10 chapters, the book helps hopeful publishers through every stage of their journey, whether their just starting out or if they've just inked a major subscription deal. While the advice is undeniably useful, sometimes it makes huge leaps sound deceptively easy - every publisher wants to create a good product, but that's easier said than done and here the groundwork and research involved feels slightly overlooked.

That's where the interviews and case studies come in useful. Underlining that independent publishing is more of a lifestyle than a job, it's interesting to learn about the connections and apparent karma that have lead to the development and eventual launch of a magazine.

It might not offer comprehensive, sure-fire solutions that will guarantee your magazine will become the centrepiece of the newsstand, but if you're interested in getting into the industry then you'll already know that such answers don't exist. Instead, what you'll get with this book is years' worth of seasoned advice, crucial factors to consider, and exposure to the many different publication options available to you.