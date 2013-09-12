Six weeks of Audiovisual inspiration starts now!

Coming hot on the heels of the Creative Bloq redesign, we have another announcement that we're extremely excited about.

Starting today, we've partnered with HP and Intel to present a host of great content over the next six weeks, focusing on film making, motion graphics, and post production.

Check out our navigation and you'll see a brand new 'Audiovisual' tag: this is where this great, new content can be found. But what exactly will we be publishing? Well, we don't want to give everything away, but here's a sneak peek of what you can expect ...

Tutorials

Whether you're looking to improve video production, creating VFX with leading 3D software, or working on post production techniques such as colour correction, we'll be bringing you a selection of great tutorials every week.

Interviews

We'll be speaking to leading figures in the movie industry, from those working at the coal face of 3D production to the VFX supervisors and creative leads from some of the biggest visual effects companies in the UK.

Features

Want to learn more about making movie credits? Or to discover the best ways to animate to music? Or may you want movie making tips from someone that's been there and done it? These are just some areas we'll be covering in the next six weeks.

But that's not all ...

From September 23rd to October 22nd HP and Intel will be creating a pop-up studio in Soho (at 16-18 Marshall St). Over this period we will be supporting a number of presentations from leading figures in the VFX industry, and we'll also be hosting our own meet-up - all of which will be covered right here on Creative Bloq.

We really hope you enjoy what we've got in store. It's going to be a blast!

Exclusive: Register for Zed today!

Want to stay on top of the latest techniques? Then register for Zed, a 'Pop-Up Studio for the Creative Community' being held in London, Soho, September 23-October 22. Be inspired by intimate presentations from brilliant keynote speakers and outstanding new examples of audiovisual artistry. You'll find details here (hurry - tickets are free, but limited!).