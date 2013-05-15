Community-driven app surfaces the best street art

If you're a big fan of street art, you'll want to check out the free new community-driven photography app 1AM Mobile, which celebrates art in the streets by letting members capture what they see and view what others have contributed.

The app allows users to document street art and share it with a like-minded community. If you're taking a trip somewhere new, you can check out the art other users have found in that area, and even create tours of your findings.

There are options to share, id tag, follow, and/or comment on street art you've discovered, as well as accurate directions to current and pre-existing pieces for an up close and personal experience. All images are time-stamped to give a historical chronology to the content featured on the app.

