Street art beautifies boring construction barriers

Don't you just hate it when your city is filled with construction barriers, cranes and other unsightly pre-building works? Well Copenhagen was about to be faced with five years of these eyesores, as the Metro transit company expands its underground Metro line in the city centre with work due to be completed in 2018.

This means that big-scale construction sites will be a long term part of the contemporary cityscape - meaning ugly, 4m-high plywood fences. Thankfully, the people in charge decided that they would do something about these bland obstructions.

The Metro invited creative minds to contribute with their ideas and 'Piles' by Pétur Örn Eyjólfsson and Søren Oskar Duvald was selected to be included. Piles are three designs made of 45,546 shiny pixels that represent the vast quantities of soil, water and rubble that is excavated from the Copenhagen underground. No more eyesores for these folks!

Find out more about the project on the Ornduvald website.

Does your city boast some inspiring street art? Let us know in the comments box below!