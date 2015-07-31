Explore Superhero Cheesecake's playful workspace

Superhero Cheesecake is an award-winning creative digital production studio working out of Amsterdam.

Our team is made up of visual designers, UX designers, motion graphics designers, developers and digital producers, all creating digital work for web, mobile and installations. In recent years we have made a name for ourselves by moving into international projects.

Play is just as important as work at Superhero Cheesecake

We moved into this office a year ago. It's inside a warehouse named Pakhuis Argentinie, which is Dutch for 'Warehouse Argentina'. It is located near Amsterdam's main waterfront, the Ij, and conveniently close to Amsterdam Central Station.

The space has a really creative and open vibe to it and the interior and materials feed our creative minds every day.

Superhero Cheesecake looks out onto Amsterdam's waterfront

It's a spacious, light workspace with an open floor plan, a separate mezzanine level and huge windows that span over two floors. We have a huge games room where our developers and designers can relax during or after a hard day's work.

We also have fun nick-nacks around to keep us relaxed and inspired. As you can tell, we have a firm belief that you need to work hard and play hard. There are enough Nerf guns in the office to serve a whole army.

We love to win awards – especially Site of the Day awards from the FWA and Awwwards. Framing them ensures we get our hit of pride every day and reminds us a lot of hard work is required to win them.

When we do win awards we have to be ready to uncork the champagne. On our desks you'll always find a bottle or two within arm's reach.

Transformer toys keep the team's creativity flowing

At Superhero Cheesecake, as the name suggests, we are all geeks. You're not a real nerd if you don't like Transformers. There are plenty around in our office, ready to shift into action!

Words: Niels van Esch

Self-proclaimed nerd Niels is managing partner and project director at Superhero Cheesecake. This article was originally published in net magazine 267.

