3 reasons I never got AirPods... until now

I've never had AirPods before, even though I've been locked into the Apple ecosystem for a good couple of years now. Given my limited budget, the frequency I lose earbuds and my preconceptions of the tech (they look uncomfortable and the audio experience is meh), I have always gone for cheaper options and had lower expectations of performance as a trade off.

But I am a slave to the addictive nature of having Everything Apple. That automatic pairing is a dream, as all Apple tech fans will know, so I was happy to try them out (I also have one of the best iPads for drawing, the Pro and team favourite the MacBook Air M2). I've been using them for a month or so and though I'll keep using them, some of my concerns were justified. I have the version with ANC, by the way.

01. Audio experience

The audio is okay. Pretty good. But not the best. I had been told that the Pro is really the only truly brilliant option if you're wanting top of the line quality from Apple's earbuds and this seems to be true. But they're good enough.

The bass is okay, the highs are.. okay. The mid-range is better. So they feel a bit unbalanced. I'd say the highs and lows lack real depth. And that's the main issue.

The Active Noise Cancellation is almost too good. I have ignored train conductors and people trying to bypass me on streets. I have been oblivious to the needs of my children. But that all shouldn't be a downer really, it's wonderfully silent around me and that is just great.

02. Comfort

I was always worried about the comfort factor with the AirPods 3 and Pro because, well, look at them. No cushiony soft earbud tip to be seen. Shiny, hard, white plastic. Ugh. Have they convinced me otherwise?

No, not really. Weirdly, they're comfortable in my left ear but not at all in my right. And I have a piercing in my left, which makes it all the more confusing. The right side slips out when I'm working out and just never quite feels stable. They aren't as comfy as others I've worn including the Nothing Ear (2).

03. Find my... (and it's impact on expense)

Okay this wasn't a concern but something I knew I'd appreciate because, scatty. I've had three pairs of earbuds in the last year and that's why I haven't upgraded to anything expensive. I just keep losing them. But of course Find My has come to the rescue on several occasions. Not only can you beep the case but you can beep each singular earbud. Game. Changing. This feature makes them worth the money because I know I'm less likely to lose them.

On balance, I'd say these are worth it if you can find them on sale, which they certainly were during the last Black Friday. Possibly you'll find them cheap again on Boxing Day. But if your ears are like mine, you'll feel a little bit 'off' all the time. And if you're a true audiophile who can't give up Apple tech, go Pro.

