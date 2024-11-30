A lot of Black Friday iPad deals have gone, but the best one is still live

News
By
published

There's still time to save $200 on this year's M4 iPad Pro!

Apple iPad Pro Black Friday deal. Text reads &#039;Lowest price Black Friday&#039;
(Image credit: Apple)

This year's Black Friday brought us record-low prices on every iPad, but some of those deals were gone by the end of the day yesterday. That doesn't mean that Black Friday's over, though (or that Cyber Monday hasn't started). There are still low iPad prices on those tablets that aren't out of stock, including $200 off the 14-inch M4 iPad Pro– the most powerful iPad yet.

Amazon also had a record $100 off the basic iPad yesterday, but at the time of writing, that deal had sold out. The best price on the new iPad mini was also gone. It's always worth checking, though. Amazon may continue running the same discounts if it replenishes stock during the weekend as we roll towards Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was US$1,299 now US$1,099 at Amazon

Save $200: The best deal to date on this year's M4 iPad Pro is still live! This is the best iPad for running demanding software or thinks like video editing and 3D design, now with an OLED display and support for Apple Pencil Pro. There's $150 of the 11-inch version, now $849 if you add the coupon.

Price check: Apple: $1,299 | B&H Photo: $1,199

View Deal
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024)
Most portable
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024): was US$499 now US$459 at BHPhoto

Save $40: The brand-new iPad mini was only released this month and is a creative powerhouse in a compact, portable package. Amazon had $100 off on Black Friday itself. That deal's gone, but B&H Photo at least still has some form of discount for now.

Price check: Amazon: $469

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)
Best for most
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): was US$599 now US$499 at Amazon

Save $100: This deal on the smaller of this year's M2 iPad Airs has sold out in some colours and configurations, but if you click through the options, you should still find some of them available. The same applies to the larger 13-inch model.

Price check: Apple: $599 | B&H Photo: $559

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles