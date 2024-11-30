This year's Black Friday brought us record-low prices on every iPad, but some of those deals were gone by the end of the day yesterday. That doesn't mean that Black Friday's over, though (or that Cyber Monday hasn't started). There are still low iPad prices on those tablets that aren't out of stock, including $200 off the 14-inch M4 iPad Pro– the most powerful iPad yet.

Amazon also had a record $100 off the basic iPad yesterday, but at the time of writing, that deal had sold out. The best price on the new iPad mini was also gone. It's always worth checking, though. Amazon may continue running the same discounts if it replenishes stock during the weekend as we roll towards Cyber Monday.

Below are the iPad deals that are still going strong, but you might want to be quick in case these also sell out. See our comparison of the different iPad generations and our guide to choosing the best iPads for drawing if you're not sure which iPad is for you.

Black Friday iPad deals that are still in stock

Not quite right? Our automatic price tracker below may be able to find other deals for you.