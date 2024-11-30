This year's Black Friday brought us record-low prices on every iPad, but some of those deals were gone by the end of the day yesterday. That doesn't mean that Black Friday's over, though (or that Cyber Monday hasn't started). There are still low iPad prices on those tablets that aren't out of stock, including $200 off the 14-inch M4 iPad Pro– the most powerful iPad yet.
Amazon also had a record $100 off the basic iPad yesterday, but at the time of writing, that deal had sold out. The best price on the new iPad mini was also gone. It's always worth checking, though. Amazon may continue running the same discounts if it replenishes stock during the weekend as we roll towards Cyber Monday.
Below are the iPad deals that are still going strong, but you might want to be quick in case these also sell out. See our comparison of the different iPad generations and our guide to choosing the best iPads for drawing if you're not sure which iPad is for you.
Black Friday iPad deals that are still in stock
Save $200: The best deal to date on this year's M4 iPad Pro is still live! This is the best iPad for running demanding software or thinks like video editing and 3D design, now with an OLED display and support for Apple Pencil Pro. There's $150 of the 11-inch version, now $849 if you add the coupon.
Save $40: The brand-new iPad mini was only released this month and is a creative powerhouse in a compact, portable package. Amazon had $100 off on Black Friday itself. That deal's gone, but B&H Photo at least still has some form of discount for now.
Price check: Amazon: $469
Save $100: This deal on the smaller of this year's M2 iPad Airs has sold out in some colours and configurations, but if you click through the options, you should still find some of them available. The same applies to the larger 13-inch model.
Not quite right? Our automatic price tracker below may be able to find other deals for you.
When does Black Friday end?
These day's it's becoming hard to define when Black Friday starts and ends. Many retailers are starting their sales earlier and ending them later. For many retailers, Black Friday now rolls into Cyber Monday. They often still name them as separate sales, but many of the deals tend to be the same. That means that there may still be a chance to grab those iPad deals that sold out if Amazon replenishes stock before Monday. There's always a small chance that we might even see new deals.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
