The Sihoo M18 is a bit of an anomaly. It's a proper budget, low-priced office chair that is super comfortable, and perhaps more unlikely, super stylish (especially when you get it in the light green or grey finish).

In fact, it's the best budget office chair that I've reviewed so far, and after a year of fluctuating price points, it's finally settled at today's Black Friday's $127.99 over at Amazon.

So, what makes it special? As my Sihoo M18 review sets out, it's comfortable, it looks great, and it's exceptional value. There's enough adjustments here to warrant it's high position on my list of the best office chairs for back pain, and it's right at the top spot in my list of the best budget chairs.

Best budget chair Sihoo M18: was US$159 now US$127.99 at creativebloq.com Save $31: This chair is seriously comfortable to sit on – which, let's face it, is the most important thing you want from a chair. But it offers so much more. It's highly adjustable, it's sturdy – though as with all Sihoo chairs, there is quite a bit of construction involved. And finally, it looks great, especially in the grey and light green options. How would I know? I have both of them at home. I love the chair that much. And at $128, it's an absolute bargain.

