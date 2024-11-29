I've been using the GEEKOM GT1 Mega for the last few weeks, and will be writing a full review of that experience very soon, but I'll give you a little sneak peek here: I love it.

And as I find myself searching for the best Black Friday deals for creatives this year, I am glad to report that the GT1 Mega, in the spec I have it, is 24% off on Amazon. But what I am thrilled, nay, ecstatic, to report, is that with an exclusive discount code for Creative Bloq readers, you can add 6% to that discount, meaning you can get the GEEKOM GT1 Mega for $909.30 instead of $1,299 on Amazon. You'll find the code in the deals box further down.

With the rapid Intel Core Ultra U9-185H processor and 32GB of RAM on board, along with 2TB of storage and a large coastal city's selection of ports, the top-end GEEKOM GT1 Mega is the best mini-PC I've used. While, like other mini-PCs that don't have a discrete high-performance graphics card (there simply isn't space), it's not going to be a 3D-modelling monster or video-rendering powerhouse, but I've used this for photo-editing, artworking, music-editing and even some light gaming, and it's performed delightfully in every respect. And it outperforms the Mac mini in one important aspect: Ports. It's got a truckload of USB ports, and both an HDMI and DP monitor port too, PLUS a micro-SD slot, so you won't need an external dock.

And if the above is a bit too much sauce for you, the lower-specced Intel Core Ultra 7-chipped, 16GB-RAMmed model is down to $679, or $632.21 using our extra 6% discount code.

UK shoppers also get a code, check that one out below!

We have other computers for graphic design here if your needs aren't met exactly by this Geekom (it doesn't come with a monitor, for example), but if you do go for it, we have thorough consumer advice on the best monitors for creatives too.

The best US GEEKOM GT1 Mega deal today

GEEKOM GT1 Mega: was US$1,299 now US$909.30 at Amazon Save: $389.70 with Creative Bloq's exclusive code Overview: Geekom has packed a majestic amount of power into this teeny box, with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Key features: CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Intel AI Boost NPU | WiFi 7 | Very compact | Huge amount of ports Release date: September 2024 Price history: Priced £1,299 at launch, the GT1 Mega is available for $989 for Black Friday, but with our code below, you can get it for a lowest-ever $909.30. EXCLUSIVE US DISCOUNT CODE: CBGT1MEGA

Enter this discount code at checkout to apply an extra 6% off the listed price. Review Consensus: TechRadar agrees with me, giving the GT1 Mega 4.8 out of 5 stars, summing it up with: "The Geekom GT1 Mega is a great option for professionals or creatives who need robust computing power in a compact form."

The best UK GEEKOM GT1 Mega deal today

GEEKOM GT1 Mega: was £1,149 now £909.30 at Geekom UK Save: £239.70 with Creative Bloq's exclusive code Overview: Geekom has packed a majestic amount of power into this teeny box, with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of Key features: CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Intel AI Boost NPU | WiFi 7 | Very compact | Huge amount of ports Release date: September 2024 Price history: Priced £1,149 at launch, the GT1 Mega is available for £989 for Black Friday, but with our code below, you can get it for a lowest-ever £909.30. EXCLUSIVE UK DISCOUNT CODE: creativebloqgt1

Enter this discount code at checkout to apply an extra 6% off the listed price. Review Consensus: TechRadar agrees with me, giving the GT1 Mega 4.8 out of 5 stars, summing it up with: "The Geekom GT1 Mega is a great option for professionals or creatives who need robust computing power in a compact form."

