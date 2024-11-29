Pay attention mini-PC deals hunters, the GEEKOM GT1 Mega is cheaper than ever, and only on Creative Bloq!

We have an exclusive discount code to get $389 off a fantastic Mac mini alternative.

Geekom GT1 Mega Black Friday
(Image credit: Future)

I've been using the GEEKOM GT1 Mega for the last few weeks, and will be writing a full review of that experience very soon, but I'll give you a little sneak peek here: I love it.

And as I find myself searching for the best Black Friday deals for creatives this year, I am glad to report that the GT1 Mega, in the spec I have it, is 24% off on Amazon. But what I am thrilled, nay, ecstatic, to report, is that with an exclusive discount code for Creative Bloq readers, you can add 6% to that discount, meaning you can get the GEEKOM GT1 Mega for $909.30 instead of $1,299 on Amazon. You'll find the code in the deals box further down.

GEEKOM GT1 Mega
GEEKOM GT1 Mega: was US$1,299 now US$909.30 at Amazon

Save: $389.70 with Creative Bloq's exclusive code

Overview: Geekom has packed a majestic amount of power into this teeny box, with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of

Key features: CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Intel AI Boost NPU | WiFi 7 | Very compact | Huge amount of ports

Release date: September 2024

Price history: Priced £1,299 at launch, the GT1 Mega is available for $989 for Black Friday, but with our code below, you can get it for a lowest-ever $909.30.

EXCLUSIVE US DISCOUNT CODE: CBGT1MEGA
Enter this discount code at checkout to apply an extra 6% off the listed price.

Review Consensus: TechRadar agrees with me, giving the GT1 Mega 4.8 out of 5 stars, summing it up with: "The Geekom GT1 Mega is a great option for professionals or creatives who need robust computing power in a compact form."

GEEKOM GT1 Mega
GEEKOM GT1 Mega: was £1,149 now £909.30 at Geekom UK

Save: £239.70 with Creative Bloq's exclusive code

Overview: Geekom has packed a majestic amount of power into this teeny box, with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of

Key features: CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 2TB SSD | Intel AI Boost NPU | WiFi 7 | Very compact | Huge amount of ports

Release date: September 2024

Price history: Priced £1,149 at launch, the GT1 Mega is available for £989 for Black Friday, but with our code below, you can get it for a lowest-ever £909.30.

EXCLUSIVE UK DISCOUNT CODE: creativebloqgt1
Enter this discount code at checkout to apply an extra 6% off the listed price.

Review Consensus: TechRadar agrees with me, giving the GT1 Mega 4.8 out of 5 stars, summing it up with: "The Geekom GT1 Mega is a great option for professionals or creatives who need robust computing power in a compact form."

Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

