Forget the over-powered M4 iPad – the excellent M2 Pro has $400 off

Right now, if you want to buy an 11-inch, 512GB iPad Pro with both wi-fi and cellular, but you don't want to fork out for the full $1,399, there is a way you can get an Apple tablet for under a grand. Right now Best Buy is selling the M2 iPad Pro with those specs for just $899.

That's a good saving, and if you were to buy the most recent M4 iPad Pro with that storage and that size, it would be $500 more (Best Buy is stating the retail price of the M2 as $1,299, so this is actually a $400 saving).

The M2 iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet, which really utilises its chip, whereas you could argue the recent M4 chip is overkill. Either way, when we reviewed the M2 iPad, we gave it a near perfect 4.5 stars and called it, 'the ultimate tablet for creative pros'. That statement still stands.

Want more iPad deals, especially with Black Friday on the horizon? Head over to our Black Friday iPad hub and keep an eye out for all the latest and greatest deals this November. And if you're not sure where this M2 iPad sits in the Apple tablet family tree, check out our breakdown of the iPad generations.

iPad Pro M2 (512GB, 11-inch): $1,299 $899 at Best Buy

Save $400: A great deal on a fantastic iPad Pro, with 512GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. It's a fantastic tablet for creatives that edit photos and videos, and gamers who like portable game time. With a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, multiple cameras and a laptop-rivalling M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this also has battery that'll go all day.



