Forget the over-powered M4 iPad – the excellent M2 Pro has $400 off
This is the strongest early Black Friday iPad deal I've seen.
Right now, if you want to buy an 11-inch, 512GB iPad Pro with both wi-fi and cellular, but you don't want to fork out for the full $1,399, there is a way you can get an Apple tablet for under a grand. Right now Best Buy is selling the M2 iPad Pro with those specs for just $899.
That's a good saving, and if you were to buy the most recent M4 iPad Pro with that storage and that size, it would be $500 more (Best Buy is stating the retail price of the M2 as $1,299, so this is actually a $400 saving).
The M2 iPad Pro is a fantastic tablet, which really utilises its chip, whereas you could argue the recent M4 chip is overkill. Either way, when we reviewed the M2 iPad, we gave it a near perfect 4.5 stars and called it, 'the ultimate tablet for creative pros'. That statement still stands.
Want more iPad deals, especially with Black Friday on the horizon? Head over to our Black Friday iPad hub and keep an eye out for all the latest and greatest deals this November. And if you're not sure where this M2 iPad sits in the Apple tablet family tree, check out our breakdown of the iPad generations.
iPad Pro M2 (512GB, 11-inch): $1,299 $899 at Best Buy
Save $400: A great deal on a fantastic iPad Pro, with 512GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. It's a fantastic tablet for creatives that edit photos and videos, and gamers who like portable game time. With a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, multiple cameras and a laptop-rivalling M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this also has battery that'll go all day.
Here are some more deal options wherever you are....
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
Related articles
- Apple listened: the new M4 MacBook Pro fixes the M3's most disappointing feature
- Apple's new Mac mini squeezes more power into an even smaller box
- The best iMac (M4) preorder prices: Apple's all-in-one creative hub
- "Originality and taking risks pay off" - the secrets behind Nothing's Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition