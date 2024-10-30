Forget the over-powered M4 iPad – the excellent M2 Pro has $400 off

Deals
By
published

This is the strongest early Black Friday iPad deal I've seen.

The iPad Pro M2 is on sale!
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, if you want to buy an 11-inch, 512GB iPad Pro with both wi-fi and cellular, but you don't want to fork out for the full $1,399, there is a way you can get an Apple tablet for under a grand. Right now Best Buy is selling the M2 iPad Pro with those specs for just $899.

That's a good saving, and if you were to buy the most recent M4 iPad Pro with that storage and that size, it would be $500 more (Best Buy is stating the retail price of the M2 as $1,299, so this is actually a $400 saving).

iPad Pro M2 (512GB, 11-inch): $1,299Save $400

iPad Pro M2 (512GB, 11-inch): $1,299 $899 at Best Buy
Save $400: A great deal on a fantastic iPad Pro, with 512GB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. It's a fantastic tablet for creatives that edit photos and videos, and gamers who like portable game time. With a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, multiple cameras and a laptop-rivalling M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this also has battery that'll go all day.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

TOPICS

Related articles