The MacBook Air that was released this year, with it's M3 chip, is something of a marvel. It's a beautifully designed laptop that works incredibly well, has an excellent battery, stunning display, and when it comes with 16GB RAM, has proper zip when handling all the work (and play) that you can throw at it.

And right now it's price is down by 23% – from $1,099 to $844 over at Amazon.

I reported on this deal a few days ago, but now there's few more dollars off. And that's on a near-perfect laptop! It's beautifully designed with a killer set of specs, yet is super portable and fits into any bag for on-the-move work. When it first came out we noted: "The M3 Air’s battery life is exceptional, it’s completely silent in use, thin and light."

It's our No 1 pick for MacBook for students, laptops for Photoshop and Photo editing. It's an awesome laptop at a great price!

UK MacBook Air deal

16GB RAM Apple MacBook Air (M3, 13-inch): was £1,099 now £949 at John Lewis Save £150: Below are the best US deals, but if you're in the UK, and you want a MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, this is currently the best deal around. The M3 chip and RAM combo means this is super fast, the battery life of the 2024 Air is exceptional, and the design is lovely. There's a good reason this is the most popular MacBook, and one of the best laptops for the majority of people out there.

US MacBook Air deal

16GB R Apple MacBook Air (M3, 13-inch): was US$1,099 now US$844 at Amazon Save $250: If you're a creative that wants a super light, portable laptop with excellent battery life, but has work to do that demands more than the paltry 8GB RAM entry level option, then this 16GB RAM, M3 MacBook Air is an excellent choice. It's actually our top pick of Apple laptop for the vast majority of users, and unless you're doing heavy video editing tasks, it'll probably have more than enough grunt to take care of your demands.

8GB Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was US$999 now US$749 at Amazon Save $250: Don't need the 16GB, and want to save even more money? I'm finding it really hard to find the M3 8GB model, but you can get the previous iteration for a song! The M2, 2022, 8GB RAM model of the Air is currently selling for $749, which is its lowest price. We also gave this is glowing review when it came out.

Here are the best MacBook Air deals, wherever you are in the world.