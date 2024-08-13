Woah, the MacBook Air M3 just crashed to its lowest price – but hurry!
Just $849 at Amazon for a limited time.
I wish there was a bell to ring, because the MacBook Air M3 has just crashed to its lowest price yet in a limited-time deal. The newest Air in the range is now just $849 at Amazon – that's $250 off the RRP, and $50 lower than we've seen before. Note: this is for the 13-inch version – the 15-inch is at a record-low of $1,049 (also $250 off the RRP) at Amazon.
We love the M3 Air for its super-speedy performance and gorgeous design. In fact it's one of the highest picks in our laptops for graphic design list. In short, if you're a creative with a medium workflow (this isn't for video editing or 3D workflows), you can't do much better than this – and even more so at this brilliant price.
MacBook Air 13/15 (M3, 2024)
Was: $1,099/$1,299
Now: $849 at Amazon/$1,049 at Amazon Save: $250
Overview: The newest MacBook Airs were released at the start of March as a largely iterative upgrade on the M2 devices with the more efficient M3 chip. We think the slim and light fanless design makes them a great option for creatives looking for a portable device.
Key features: Display: 13-inch/15-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: March 2024.
Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen so far on Apple's newest laptops (by $50), and the 24% is pretty incredible for so soon after the release. It's also worth noting that the M2 MacBook Airs are currently sitting at $799. That said, if you want Apple's newest laptop, this is the best price we've seen.
Current price: Apple: $1,099 / $1,299 / Best Buy $899/$1,099
Review consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the new MacBook Air a 4.5-star review, saying that "the best MacBook for most people just got better." gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life.
Not quite what you're looking for? See the deals we've found below, or check our our best laptops for students if you want something even cheaper.
