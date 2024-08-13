Woah, the MacBook Air M3 just crashed to its lowest price – but hurry!

Just $849 at Amazon for a limited time.

Macbook Air Black Friday early deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

I wish there was a bell to ring, because the MacBook Air M3 has just crashed to its lowest price yet in a limited-time deal. The newest Air in the range is now just $849 at Amazon – that's $250 off the RRP, and $50 lower than we've seen before. Note: this is for the 13-inch version – the 15-inch is at a record-low of $1,049 (also $250 off the RRP) at Amazon.

We love the M3 Air for its super-speedy performance and gorgeous design. In fact it's one of the highest picks in our laptops for graphic design list. In short, if you're a creative with a medium workflow (this isn't for video editing or 3D workflows), you can't do much better than this – and even more so at this brilliant price.

Image

MacBook Air 13/15 (M3, 2024)
Was: $1,099/$1,299
Now: $849 at Amazon/$1,049 at Amazon Save: $250

Overview: The newest MacBook Airs were released at the start of March as a largely iterative upgrade on the M2 devices with the more efficient M3 chip. We think the slim and light fanless design makes them a great option for creatives looking for a portable device.

Key features: Display: 13-inch/15-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.

Release date: March 2024.

Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen so far on Apple's newest laptops (by $50), and the 24% is pretty incredible for so soon after the release. It's also worth noting that the M2 MacBook Airs are currently sitting at $799. That said, if you want Apple's newest laptop, this is the best price we've seen.

Current price: Apple: $1,099 / $1,299 / Best Buy $899/$1,099

Review consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the new MacBook Air a 4.5-star review, saying that "the best MacBook for most people just got better." gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life.

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity. 

