Record-low price alert: Amazon is selling the MacBook Air 13 (M2) for just $699

If you're wondering when to buy a MacBook, you might be thinking it's best hold off until Black Friday at the end of November. But perhaps not. Amazon has just cut the price of the M2 MacBook Air 13 to just $699. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this sleek and super portable laptop: a record saving of $299 (this is a hidden deal, you need to click the box below the product description to add a 'coupon' for the full discount).

Released in 2022, this isn't the newest 13-inch MacBook Air. Apple launched a new model in March of this year with the more powerful M3 chip. However, in our own testing, we found the M3 model to be a relatively iterative upgrade, with no other real changes. If you do want to spend a little more for this year's model, Amazon has a record-low price there too: the M3 MacBook Air 13 is reduced by $250 to just $849.99. That's the price we tend to see for the M2 model.

We think the 2022 model is still more than powerful enough for all general home and work computing, browsing and entertainment. Where this entry-level configuration may struggle is with more graphically demanding tasks like video editing since it only has 8GB of memory. This is the same with the new M3 model, and if you do need more memory and processing power, you're probably best considering a MacBook Pro (see our full guide to Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday laptop deals in general).

MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022)

Was: $999

Now: $699.99 at Amazon

Save: $299.01 Overview: This is a previous-generation MacBook Air, now superseded by this year's M3-chipped version. But given this record-low price, we'd consider going for this older model if you're looking for sleek, well-designed laptop for everyday productivity, particularly if you need a highly portable device for travel and commuting. Key features: 13.6in 500 nits Retina Display | Apple M2 processor | 8GB RAM| 256GB SSD | Weight 2.7lbs / 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack Release date: June 2022. Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen to date on this 2022 MacBook Air. It's regularly on sale for around $849. This deal beats that by $150. For context, Amazon also has a record-low price on this year's M3 MacBook Air, which is reduced by $250 to $849.99, the price we usually see for the M2 version. Price check: $999 at Best Buy Review consensus: We gave this laptop a 4.5-star review, praising the gorgeous new design, excellent battery life and solid performance. Our sister site TechRadar reached a similar conclusion. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ |

Not in the US? You can check the best prices on a range of MacBooks in your area below.