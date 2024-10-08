The actually good Chromebook Prime Day deals are not all on Amazon

With Prime Day usually come prime offers on Chromebooks, and this one, whether you call it Prime Day, Big Deal Days or Prime Day in October, has delivered a rather impressive selection of deals on Chromebooks.

Now, most Chromebooks aren't going to handle the top-level tasks a creative pro will need, but they make for great school laptops, excellent budget-friendly choices for general office work and the latest ones are actually capable of photo and video-editing with some gaming too!

If you need more power, we have a round-up of the best laptop deals this Prime Day, and if you have your eye on Apple, there are real juicy offers on both MacBooks and iPads during these Big Deal Days. But scroll on down for the best bang for your budget if Chromebooks are your thing.

The best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $270: It's a Chromebook, but not as you know it. Not only is this a flashy 2-in-1 that can convert to a full tablet mode, but it's also got 8GB of RAM (that's the same amount as a MacBook Air, folks) and a bright 14-inch WUXGA display in a content-friendly 16:10 ratio. If you want to convert to Chrome OS without feeling a performance hit, this is the one to go for.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: $429 $279 at Best Buy

Save $150: If you want something even more affordable than the Acer above, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook can be had for under £300, which might be one of the only opportunities to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 8GB of RAM for such little money. The processor isn't as strong as the Acer above though, so this is slightly more geared towards basic tasks and general school or work uses.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34: $439.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $120: Amazon also has a few worthwhile deals on Chromebooks (it is a sales event they introduced, after all). One of the best-looking Chromebooks is this Plus model from ASUS, with 8GB of RAM and a bright 14-inch screen. ASUS haven't ported their OLEDs onto Chromebooks yet, but this NanoEdge display is among the best I've seen on a ChromeOS device.

Acer Chromebook 314: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save $150: This Acer Chromebook 314 is not quite gaming-ready like the Spin 714 above, but this one has a touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and perhaps most importantly, a price tag under $300 for two days only. This is a student-friendly bargain if there ever was one.

ASUS Chromebook CX1: £249.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Save $60: This CX1 model from ASUS is a bit more basic alternative to the CX34 above, but it covers all the school and office-work essentials with 8GB of RAM and a large 15.6-inch display. There's only 64GB of storage on-board though, so you'll be completely reliant on cloud storage here, though that's an expected sacrifice at under $200.

