The near perfect MacBook Air M2 is at an all time low price for Prime Day

Prime Day is often the best time to get a previous model of your favourite laptop, and that's certainly the case with this $200 off the M2, 13-inch MacBook Air over at Amazon.

As a content creator, I think the MacBook Airs have been unbeatable since the M1 model in 2020. The M2, 2022 model brought a new design, a bit more power and an excellent battery life to the party, and it remains one of the most popular laptops for creatives for a reason. When we reviewed it, we gave it an almost-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars, and we just loved the power and portability – exactly what you'd expect from the Air.

The reason this has $200 off for Prime is probably because the M3 model is out, but seeing that the performance bump up to the M3 is marginal, I still think this model – at this $799 price – is by far the better option. See below for more details, or see our regular guide to the best MacBook Air M3 prices to compare.

Get the M2 MacBook Air for the best price so far

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 2022)

Was: $999

Now: $799 at Amazon

Save: $200 Overview: This is currently the record-low price on what remains a near-perfect, lightweight but powerful laptop. The M2 MacBook Air is meaningfully updated from the M1 in design and power, yet somehow it's lighter. It's also got a slightly a bigger, brighter screen! The battery life is excellent, too. This is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. Key features: Display: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: July 2022. Price history: The previous cheapest price was $849 two months ago for Memorial Day. Before that, it was $899 for Black Friday. So safe to say, this is a decent discount on the retail price of $999. In context, I remember its predecessor has a similar price drop time scale, but it very much stuck at this level for about a year on. That would suggest that this is going to be an unbeatable low price on the M2 MacBook Air. I personally don't see it going any further down. This price is only found at Amazon and Best Buy.



Current price: B&H Photo: $899 | Best Buy: $799 Review consensus: We love this MacBook Air, just like we loved the previous MacBook Air. In fact, we gave this model a near-perfect 4.5-star out of 5 review. With its excellent performance and battery life, it's simply the best option for the most amount of users. And remember that there's a newer M3 model that offers only a marginal boost in performance, so we think this is the best buy for a MacBook Air today. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

