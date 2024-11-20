This is one of my favourite laptops, and it's currently at the best price it's ever been. As this is the 16GB RAM model (not the 8GB), if you're looking for a powerful, fast, all-round laptop that's been released this year, at a record low price this is the best deal. Get the MacBook Air (16GB RAM, M3, 2024) over at Amazon down from $1,099 to $849.

When we did our in-depth review of the M3 MacBook Air, we gave it a near-perfect score. That's because it's a beautifully designed laptop that has a killer set of specs, yet is super portable and lightweight. If you're not a creative pro that demands the top specs of the MacBook Pro (M Pro or Max chips), but instead need a powerful lappy that will cut through mid-weight creative tasks (like photo-editing with Photoshop), and all the streaming and browsing that you can chuck at it, this is an ideal laptop. And with 16GB RAM – not 8GB – this really is the best option out there (seriously, why doesn't Apple just get rid of all the 8GB RAM laptops already?!) Let's dig into the details...

MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024)

Was: $1,099

Now: $849 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: Released in March 2024, the MacBook Air was an iterative update on the previous M2-chipped Air. But what an update! It's the same style chassis as the M2 Air, and has a lot of the same specs – just ever so slightly faster and more powerful in all categories. When it's this price – currently cheaper than the M2 Air – it's a no-brainer deal if you're looking for your next perfect all-rounder laptop. Key features: Display: 13-inch | Processor: M3 | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 256GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: March 2024. Price history: This is the cheapest price that's been available on Apple's 16GB MacBook Air. In August, we were reporting this exact price... on the 8GB RAM version! We personally think the 8GB shouldn't be sold, as, well, it's 2024! So this is a really good deal on a really good Air model. Record-low price! Current price: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy $1,099 Review consensus: This portable MacBook Air is lightweight, but definitely no lightweight when it comes to specs and performance. Our near perfect score shows. It's got fantastic battery life, it's thin and light, has plenty of power for most creatives... it is, in short, the best MacBook for the majority of users. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

