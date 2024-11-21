Black Friday monitor deals are often hard to gauge. There are just so many monitors, so many different price points, and such confusing names for all the monitors on offer. However, it's gonna take something big to top this Black Friday deal on the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 for me. At only $599 on Amazon, it's now cheaper than ever before, and is in fact now less than half the price it was on launch ($1,299.99) just over a year ago.

Add to the fact that this classy-looking ultrawide Evnia OLED display is my favourite monitor I've ever used (check out my very favourable review of it here) and we have a strong contender for just calling the Black Friday monitor deals race early and giving the (hypothetical) trophy to Philips already.

Of course, you might not have space for a big'un like this, or a curved monitor doesn't tickle your fancy. In that case, fret not, we have tested plenty of monitors of all sizes and shapes (mostly rectangular, to be fair), so you can refer to our list of the best monitors for creatives with confidence.

The best Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 deal today

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 Was: $799.99 (originally $1,299.99)

Now: $599.99

Save: $200 (down $700 from launch) Overview: This is a curved ultrawide monitor that is marketed for gamers, but performs fantastically for creatives too, thanks to the bright, sharp OLED screen, plentiful connectivity options, excellent colour reproduction and variety of preset colour profiles on board. In addition, the elegant white casing looks classy and refined. The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 is a premium monitor now cleverly disguised with a very affordable midrange price tag. Key features: 34-inch curved QD OLED display | 175Hz refresh rate | Lots of ports | HDR 450 nits brightness | 99.3% P3 colour coverage | 1.07 billion colours Release date: 16 August 2023. Price history: Lowest price we've ever seen, undercutting the October Prime Day deal of $629.99 we saw. Usually $799.99 Current price: Best Buy: $799.99 | Walmart: $629.99 Review Consensus: I reviewed this one myself, and I loved it. In my review, I concluded: "With the features on offer here, and the impressive performance to back up pretty much every claim its manufacturer makes, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 is one of the best ultrawide monitors I've ever seen." TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ |

