I've found the best iPad Pro Prime Day deal, and it's from Best Buy

It seems to be trickier than you might imagine to get hold of the iPad Pro M2 (2022) at the moment, the only options on Amazon US and Target are renewed. But Best Buy is delivering the goods, with the 11-inch iPad Pro (M2, 2022) on offer for $699 for the lowest iteration (save $300), and other savings on the higher specced versions too.

In the UK, the lowest price we can find is also on the 128GB version of the iPad Pro (2022) for £798.88, down from £899 at Amazon.

This isn't the newest generation of the tablet since Apple released the M4 iPad Pro earlier this year, but we think the iPad Pro M2 is still an excellent tablet, which has more than enough power for most creatives. We'd only really recommend the latest iPad Pro to serious video editors or 3D artists. If you're not sure which iPad is for you, see our iPad generations guide or for more offers see our Prime Day Apple live blog.

iPad Pro 11-inch (M2, 2022): $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300: With a Liquid Retina XDR display, a powerful M2 chip and support for Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil USB-C, the iPad Pro (2022) is one capable machine. At this price, we're more than tempted. Click through to see savings on different storage options.

