I've found the best iPad Pro Prime Day deal, and it's from Best Buy

It seems to be trickier than you might imagine to get hold of the iPad Pro M2 (2022) at the moment, the only options on Amazon US and Target are renewed. But Best Buy is delivering the goods, with the 11-inch iPad Pro (M2, 2022) on offer for $699 for the lowest iteration (save $300), and other savings on the higher specced versions too.

In the UK, the lowest price we can find is also on the 128GB version of the iPad Pro (2022) for £798.88, down from £899 at Amazon.

Save $300: With a Liquid Retina XDR display, a powerful M2 chip and support for Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil USB-C, the iPad Pro (2022) is one capable machine. At this price, we're more than tempted. Click through to see savings on different storage options.

Save £100.12: The savings aren't as good in the UK but there's still just over £100 off at Amazon right now on the 2022 iPad, and this deal is available to non-Prime members.

Price check: £1,165 at Currys (sold out)

