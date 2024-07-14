Best Buy might beat Amazon's Prime Day with $200 off the M1 iPad Air

News
By
published

The last-gen iPad Air is a steal at $399.

iPad Air 5 deal
(Image credit: Apple / Creative Bloq)

Amazon Prime Day is just two days away, but Best Buy might have already beaten the retail giant as far as iPad deals are concerned. It has $200 of Apple's 5th-generation iPad Air, reducing it from $599.99 to $399.99. We've only seen such a big saving on the 2022 M1-chipped tablet once before, in May, also at Best Buy (For more options, see our guide to the best Prime Day iPad deals).

If you're in the UK, the best price is at Amazon, where the iPad Air 5th gen is reduced from £669 to £479 – also a record saving. 

iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022)$599 $399.99 at Best BuySave $200

iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $200: Best Buy ran this deal for a few days in May, and now it's back just in time to beat Amazon's Prime Day. Considering that this is now only slightly more expensive than the basic iPad 10, we don't expect the price to fall further. 

Price check: B&H Photo $499 | Target: $599.99

View Deal
iPad Air 5 (M1, 2022):&nbsp;£669 £479 at Amazon Save £190:

iPad Air 5 (M1, 2022): £669 £479 at Amazon
Save £190: This pre-Prime Day iPad Air deal at Amazon itself beats the previous best price on this model by £15. See our iPad Air 5 review for more details. 

Price check: Currys £624 | John Lewis: £549

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles