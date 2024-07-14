Best Buy might beat Amazon's Prime Day with $200 off the M1 iPad Air

Amazon Prime Day is just two days away, but Best Buy might have already beaten the retail giant as far as iPad deals are concerned. It has $200 of Apple's 5th-generation iPad Air, reducing it from $599.99 to $399.99. We've only seen such a big saving on the 2022 M1-chipped tablet once before, in May, also at Best Buy (For more options, see our guide to the best Prime Day iPad deals).

If you're in the UK, the best price is at Amazon, where the iPad Air 5th gen is reduced from £669 to £479 – also a record saving.

This isn't the newest generation of the tablet because Apple released the 6th-gen iPad Air in May, now in two sizes, 11in and 13in. However, we think the 2022 generation continues to deliver for the market it's aimed at, which is non-professional creatives and artists that need a device that's more powerful than the standard iPad but don't need to run demanding video editing or 3D modelling software. We still rate it as the best value iPads for drawing thanks to its Liquid Retina (IPS 1640 x 2360) LCD display and Apple Pencil 2 support.

Today's best iPad Air deal

iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: Best Buy ran this deal for a few days in May, and now it's back just in time to beat Amazon's Prime Day. Considering that this is now only slightly more expensive than the basic iPad 10, we don't expect the price to fall further. Price check: B&H Photo $499 | Target: $599.99

The best iPad Air deal in the UK

Want to compare with other iPads? See our guide to the iPad generators, or see below for all of the best iPad deals in your region.