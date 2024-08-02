CASETiFY's new Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Lab accessories have a retro comic vibe - and I love it
We got our hands on the latest Marvel smartphone cases.
It's no secret that we love the design, marketing, and branding of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster (who are we kidding – we love pretty much everything about it), so imagine our excitement when CASETiFY offered to send us some goodies from its latest Deadpool X Wolverine Co-Lab collection in a new collaboration with Marvel.
If you're not familiar, CASETiFY is one of the leading global phone case and tech accessory brands on the market right now, catering to a range of devices to keep your phones and tablets looking smart and protected at the same time.
Great news for Marvel fans, you can kit out your devices with protective CASETiFY Co-Lab cases featuring Iron Man, Spider-Man (and Venom), and now the Merc with the Mouth and Logan have joined the club.
The new collection is available worldwide and includes unique Deadpool and Wolverine-inspired comic designs on CASETiFY’s range of best-selling accessories, and cases available for iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel devices.
Take a look at our unboxing video below to see what this Co-Lab has to offer.
The package we received included three cases for the iPhone 15 Pro, with two metal chain wrist straps, a Deadpool Rope Cross-body Strap, a magnetic Wolverine Snappy mirror grip stand, and a magnetic Deadpool stand.
Being a Samsung user, CASETiFY kindly also sent me some separate cases for my Galaxy S24 Ultra and I'm absolutely obsessed with them. Included was a limited edition art print featuring Wolverine and Deadpool with their respective phone cases (Wolverine reaching for his whole Deadpool takes a selfie in the background).
In case you didn't see, there's another Deadpool accessory to get excited about, as the iconic Hasbro interactive Deadpool Head is back! And you can preorder one now ahead of its re-release expected in November 2024.
