CASETiFY's new Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Lab accessories have a retro comic vibe - and I love it

News
By
published

We got our hands on the latest Marvel smartphone cases.

CASETiFY Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Lab
(Image credit: CASETiFY)

It's no secret that we love the design, marketing, and branding of the latest Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster (who are we kidding – we love pretty much everything about it), so imagine our excitement when CASETiFY offered to send us some goodies from its latest Deadpool X Wolverine Co-Lab collection in a new collaboration with Marvel.

If you're not familiar, CASETiFY is one of the leading global phone case and tech accessory brands on the market right now, catering to a range of devices to keep your phones and tablets looking smart and protected at the same time. 

Image 1 of 7
CASETiFY Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Lab
(Image credit: Future)
@creativebloqofficial

♬ Vlog ・ Stylish city pop(1275391) - orino
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles