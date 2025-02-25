The price of my favourite iPad Air has fallen by $200

By
published

This incredible 1TB tablet is down to $978 for a limited time.

iPad Air deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

If you're looking for a tablet to store a lot of media on, this deal is for you. The 2024 iPad Air, with super fast M2 chip and a whopping 1TB storage, is currently down by $200 to $978 over at Amazon.

This is my favourite iPad. Sure, I have the iPad Pro (2021), and that too is awesome, but really it's way too much for what I use it for. The iPad Air has similar speeds when hurtling through browsing and media consumption, but it's lighter, has a sleeker design and sounds just as good. There have been times when I've been travelling, and I wish I had 1TB of media to get through. If I were to buy an iPad today, it would be this iPad, and this model. I've also listed a couple of iPad deals below, just in case you're looking for the standard iPad or the Pro version.

iPad Air (M2, 11-inch): $1,179 $978 at AmazonSave $200
Great price

iPad Air (M2, 11-inch): $1,179 $978 at Amazon
Save $200: Not everyone is going to want a 1TB iPad Air, but for those who crave a massive amount of storage, and a high-end, recent Apple tablet that's more than capable for most creative workloads, this is a fantastic deal.

View Deal
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022)
For general use
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Air (or indeed the Pro, below), and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's matching last year's Black Friday price on the entry iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,249 at Best Buy

Save $50: If you need all the power and want a tablet you can potentially use as a laptop replacement when you're on the move, the M4 iPad Pro has you covered. It's much slimmer than the previous Pro (which I own), has an OLED display for improved contrast and supports Apple Pencil Pro.

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

