The price of my favourite iPad Air has fallen by $200

If you're looking for a tablet to store a lot of media on, this deal is for you. The 2024 iPad Air, with super fast M2 chip and a whopping 1TB storage, is currently down by $200 to $978 over at Amazon.

This is my favourite iPad. Sure, I have the iPad Pro (2021), and that too is awesome, but really it's way too much for what I use it for. The iPad Air has similar speeds when hurtling through browsing and media consumption, but it's lighter, has a sleeker design and sounds just as good. There have been times when I've been travelling, and I wish I had 1TB of media to get through. If I were to buy an iPad today, it would be this iPad, and this model. I've also listed a couple of iPad deals below, just in case you're looking for the standard iPad or the Pro version.

This iPad Air is the latest entry in the iPad generations list, and with its M2 chip, it could easily be on our list of the best drawing tablets (as a 'pen computer').

Great price iPad Air (M2, 11-inch): $1,179 $978 at Amazon

Save $200: Not everyone is going to want a 1TB iPad Air, but for those who crave a massive amount of storage, and a high-end, recent Apple tablet that's more than capable for most creative workloads, this is a fantastic deal.

For general use Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Air (or indeed the Pro, below), and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's matching last year's Black Friday price on the entry iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

Best for pros Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,249 at Best Buy Save $50: If you need all the power and want a tablet you can potentially use as a laptop replacement when you're on the move, the M4 iPad Pro has you covered. It's much slimmer than the previous Pro (which I own), has an OLED display for improved contrast and supports Apple Pencil Pro.

