The latest iPad Air is back down to a record-low price for the new year

If you need a new tablet for the new year, now's a good time to shop. Best Buy has dropped prices on almost the entire iPad range and is matching the record deals we saw during Black Friday in November. That means there's $100 off the M2-chipped iPad Air, taking the price of the 11-inch version down to $499 and the 13-inch model down to $699.

With support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, The latest iPad Air is a great option for digital art and illustration, and with the M2 chip it has enough power to handle photo editing and light creative work as well as general productivity and entertainment. We gave it a 4-star review when we tested it.

If you're in the UK, the best deal we've found is up to £49 off at Amazon. You can see more deals below.

