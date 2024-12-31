The latest iPad Air is back down to a record-low price for the new year

Save $100 on this year's M2-chipped tablet.

iPad Air deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

If you need a new tablet for the new year, now's a good time to shop. Best Buy has dropped prices on almost the entire iPad range and is matching the record deals we saw during Black Friday in November. That means there's $100 off the M2-chipped iPad Air, taking the price of the 11-inch version down to $499 and the 13-inch model down to $699.

With support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, The latest iPad Air is a great option for digital art and illustration, and with the M2 chip it has enough power to handle photo editing and light creative work as well as general productivity and entertainment. We gave it a 4-star review when we tested it.

Apple iPad Air 11in (M2, 2024)
Great price
Apple iPad Air 11in (M2, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

13-inch model: US$799 US$699 at Best Buy

Save $100: Best Buy ran this deal at Black Friday, and now it's back in time for New Year. It's the lowest price we've seen to date on this year's iPad Airs, which rock M2 chips and support the new Apple Pencil Pro for an improved drawing workflow with features like the pinch gesture and barrel roll.

Price check: B&H Photo $599

View Deal
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022)
For general use
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Pro or the Air, and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's also matching its Black Friday price on the basic iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

Price check: B&H Photo $319

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)
Best for pros
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $200: If you need all the power and want a tablet you can potentially use as a laptop replacement when you're on the move, the M4 iPad Pro has you covered. It's super slim, has an OLED display for improved contrast and support Apple Pencil Pro. Again, this is the best price we've seen since release in May 2024.

Price check: B&H Photo $1,199

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

