The latest iPad Air is back down to a record-low price for the new year

If you need a new tablet for the new year, now's a good time to shop. Best Buy has dropped prices on almost the entire iPad range and is matching the record deals we saw during Black Friday in November. That means there's $100 off the M2-chipped iPad Air, taking the price of the 11-inch version down to $499 and the 13-inch model down to $699.
With support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, The latest iPad Air is a great option for digital art and illustration, and with the M2 chip it has enough power to handle photo editing and light creative work as well as general productivity and entertainment. We gave it a 4-star review when we tested it.
If you're in the UK, the best deal we've found is up to £49 off at Amazon. You can see more deals below.
See our guide to the iPad generations to see where the device fits in the lineup, or check our iPad comparison to see how each tablet measures up.
Today's best iPad deals
13-inch model: US$799 US$699 at Best Buy
Save $100: Best Buy ran this deal at Black Friday, and now it's back in time for New Year. It's the lowest price we've seen to date on this year's iPad Airs, which rock M2 chips and support the new Apple Pencil Pro for an improved drawing workflow with features like the pinch gesture and barrel roll.
Price check: B&H Photo $599
Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Pro or the Air, and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's also matching its Black Friday price on the basic iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.
Price check: B&H Photo $319
Save $200: If you need all the power and want a tablet you can potentially use as a laptop replacement when you're on the move, the M4 iPad Pro has you covered. It's super slim, has an OLED display for improved contrast and support Apple Pencil Pro. Again, this is the best price we've seen since release in May 2024.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,199
Not in the US? See below for all of the best iPad deals in your region. And don't miss the chance to watch Apple TV+ free this weekend.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- "I’m creatively greedy": a day in the life of mixed media artist Stefan Falconer
- “One of the best creative experiences of my life, working with such an amazing artistic crew” – how VFX artist Pejman Rajabi and friends created a heartfelt tribute to Super Mario
- Verbosity? Viral zooperstars? GIPHY's 2025 trend predictions are a wild ride
- Trust me, don't watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend