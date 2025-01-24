Best Buy has a very impressive and limited-time deal right now on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 model with a generous 1TB of storage, all for just $699 down from the usual $1,499 retail price. That's a major $800 saving, and we highly suggest snapping this deal up fast if you're in the market for one of the best iPads for drawing.

We don't think everyone needs an iPad with 1TB of storage, but at this super low price, it will certainly come in handy for iPad users working on larger creative projects such as photo editing, sketching, or even 3D modelling. See our top picks of the best iPads for graphic design (this model is number 4).

Sure, this iPad might not be as powerful as some of the newer iPad models, like the iPad Pro M4, but we often find that this level of performance power can be overkill for most users. The M2 chip is more than capable enough to handle a multitude of creative tasks, and we think this deal is superb for those needing a new tablet.