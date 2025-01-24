This iPad Pro M2 deal is even better than Black Friday
Get 1TB of storage and $800 off with this mega deal from Best Buy.
Best Buy has a very impressive and limited-time deal right now on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 model with a generous 1TB of storage, all for just $699 down from the usual $1,499 retail price. That's a major $800 saving, and we highly suggest snapping this deal up fast if you're in the market for one of the best iPads for drawing.
We don't think everyone needs an iPad with 1TB of storage, but at this super low price, it will certainly come in handy for iPad users working on larger creative projects such as photo editing, sketching, or even 3D modelling. See our top picks of the best iPads for graphic design (this model is number 4).
Sure, this iPad might not be as powerful as some of the newer iPad models, like the iPad Pro M4, but we often find that this level of performance power can be overkill for most users. The M2 chip is more than capable enough to handle a multitude of creative tasks, and we think this deal is superb for those needing a new tablet.
Save $800:
Overview: Best Buy has an incredible deal right now on the 4th generation iPad Pro (M2) 11-inch model with a generous 1TB of storage. This is an excellent deal for creatives planning to use their iPad for things like photo editing, graphic design, and illustration.
Release date: October 2022.
Price History: For some context, the best deal we saw over Black Friday was $899 for the 512GB model, so this new deal not only beats this on price but on storage capacity too!
Review Consensus: We gave this iPad a glowing 4.5-star review back in 2023, and we loved its incredible display and unbelievable power, naming it the "king of iPads" at the time. Read our iPad Pro 2022 (M2) review for more details.
