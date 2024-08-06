The Apple Watch for kids redesign is long overdue

Rumours have been pointing to a major Apple Watch redesign in 2024, and about time too. While the general shape of the wearable is hardly going to transform much (it still needs to look like a Watch), it's remained notably consistent since the first edition launched in 2015. But this year, that might all change.

Not only is the Apple Watch Series 10 (or is that Series X?) said to be getting a new look, but we're now hearing reports that Apple is planning to aim the next Apple Watch SE at kids, with an ultra colourful and plastic design to boot.

Many parents are opting for smartwatches over smartphones (Image credit: Apple)

Many parents are opting for smartwatches over smartphones for their children. Offering a much more limited and pared-back experience, a watch can help them keep in contact without the associated risks of the smartphone, from adult content to the devices' addictive nature.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims in his latest newsletter that the new SE will ditch aluminium for plastic, taking on the likes of kid-friendly watch brands such as Swatch. This sounds like good news for a couple of reasons – not only will plastic probably have a positive affect on the price, but it should allow for something that – at last – looks a little different.

Apple has certainly embraced colour in recent years, with the new iMac harking back to its rainbow retro past. But throughout the 2010s, the brand's aesthetic was

a decidedly dull dystopia of greys and silvers. As a product of that time, the Apple Watch is feeling pretty dated, and a splash of bold, Baby-G colour could be exactly what it needs. I have a feeling a fun-looking Apple Watch could be popular with more than just kids.

Google's Fitbit Ace is aimed at kids (Image credit: Google/Koto)

Time will tell whether the Apple Watch SE will indeed break free of the line up's dull design language. But with Google aiming its new Fitbit Ace watch squarely at Gen Alpha with its super fun branding, it seems smartwatch brands are well and truly entering their 'How do you do, fellow kids?' era.