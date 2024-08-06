The Apple Watch for kids redesign is long overdue

News
By
published

A child-friendly new model is apparently on the way.

An Apple Watch Series 9 against a black background.
(Image credit: Apple)

Rumours have been pointing to a major Apple Watch redesign in 2024, and about time too. While the general shape of the wearable is hardly going to transform much (it still needs to look like a Watch), it's remained notably consistent since the first edition launched in 2015. But this year, that might all change.

Not only is the Apple Watch Series 10 (or is that Series X?) said to be getting a new look, but we're now hearing reports that Apple is planning to aim the next Apple Watch SE at kids, with an ultra colourful and plastic design to boot. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles