Travel postcards are a vintage delight

This series of postcards aims to represent the glory and spirit of India. Check out these retro-styled offerings.

retro postcards

This is a postcard series that we'd want to keep rather than send away

Postcards are always adorned with plenty of design landmarks. Sadly though, they're usually just plain old pictures of the landmark that don't really portray the beauty of the place.

These postcards designed by Indian designer Ranganath Krishnamani channel the beauty of the buildings and statues and give them a retro twist. Beautiful illustrations teamed with gorgeous typography make this series of postcards truly unique.

We love the subdued colours and clever use of shadow work. This is a postcard series we'd rather keep than send away!

