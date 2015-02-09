Unique number typography plays with negative space

Forma and Co were tasked with creating a beautiful number font

Magazine illustrations can really make or break an article. Catching the reader's eye is imperative in its success and showcasing intense and unique illustrations alongside those all important words can make all the difference. When it comes to typography, you have to be even more inventive and this project is one of the most inspiring we've seen.

Created by graphic design, illustration and motion graphics studio Forma and Co, the Barcelona based team were commissioned by Yorokobu Magazine to create some original number typography for their latest issue. And one thing's for sure – it certainly caught our eye.

Using popping primary colours throughout, with a clever use of negative space that creates an almost 3D-like effect, the team have done a wonderful job in producing a unique number font. Their well-known line art made them the perfect choice for this particular project.

