Discover how to pick the perfect typeface in the new Computer Arts

Typeface selection is a true artform that goes well beyond simple aesthetics. Tone of voice, emphasis and cultural associations are all essential considerations, as are factors like usage format, language support and licensing.

Get it wrong and you'll soon know about it – so how can you ensure you get it right every time?

Computer Arts issue 237 gets to the heart of how four world-class studios – Pentagram, Studio Dumbar (who crafted this issue's bold cover illustration), Frost* Design and Typotheque – tackle this daily challenge as part of their workflow, spanning everything from branding to editorial design and beyond.

Also inside the issue, D&AD and Future Laboratory identify four key consumer tends that are shaping society. Understanding these will help you tackle the next design brief you take on and could inspire some winning ideas.

Illustrator Katie Carey created the beautiful images in CA's Get More From Your Agent feature

Elsewhere, you'll find an in-depth feature on how to get more from your agent – from classic dos and don'ts when seeking representation, to contract and legal advice from a top IP lawyer – and, in the wake of January’s Charlie Hebdo tragedy, designer and writer Adrian Shaughnessy considers what creative freedom really means.

We also pay a visit to Tony Brook and Patricia Finnegan's pioneering design studio Spin, and while we're there go behind the scenes at Unit Editions – Brook and Adrian Shaughnessy's publishing venture, and iconic designer Paula Scher's "favourite indi publisher".

Don't miss 25 minutes of video insight from the founders of Spin and Unit Editions

Also inside CA 237

Font management for studios – everything you need to know about font licensing to avoid an expensive lawsuit

The design-related trends from CES set to change the face of the creative industries

Meet Vienna-based designer and VJ Lukas Haider

Behind the scenes on dn&co and Poke’s big branding for East London’s epic new creative space

Ad agency Isobel, Aardman Animations and Scary Cat reveal how they produced a stunning, spinning, giant sculpture for a retail-related brief

Design an app interface

All the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global design scene

