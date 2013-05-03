5 fresh and unique typography designs

A new exhibition dedicated to celebrating the art of typography, 'Back in Five Minutes' showcases the work of five leading artists.

Each was asked to create typography in a fresh and unique style - playing with scale, materials, surface quality, form, colours, dimensionality and words. The results are an impeccable array of inspirational lettering that's sure to get your creative juices flowing.

There are designs from Ben Johnston, Justin Southey, Dani Loureiro, Clement de Bruin and Miné Jonker of Studio Muti. Stunning stuff.

Find out more about the exhibition over on Behance.

