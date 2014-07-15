Font of the day: Acorn

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Acorn by William Bayley Suckling

Today's font of choice, Acorn, was developed by 23-year-old design graduate William Bayley Suckling. Currently working in Shoreditch, Suckling's fresh and clean design is perfect for providing an authentic handmade feel to any project.

Acorn is available to purchase via Creative Market.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com