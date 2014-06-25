Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Aina Mono from The Northern Block

The team at type foundry The Northern Block are behind our font of the day Aina Mono. But what was its inspiration? The team comment on their website: "A typewriter. Nothing says 'draft' quite as well as a manuscript. With its pages worn, and its edges upturned, a monospaced typeface is ideal to complete the outfit."

Aina Mono is available to download for free over on The Northern Block website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com