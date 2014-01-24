Font of the day: Cabrito

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Cabrito by Jeremy Dooley

Wanting to introduce his son to the world of fonts, designer Jeremy Dooley set about making a board book to teach about typography, called The Clothes Letters Wear. The children's book included this cutom made font Cabrito. "This new serif typeface incorporates the latest research on typographic legibility for children, features to make it - well, extra legible," Dooley explains.

Learn more about the project and purchase Cabrito at MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!