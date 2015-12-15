Font of the day: Common Sans

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Common Sans from Essen International

Today's typeface of choice is Common Sans, a collaborative effort from the guys at Essen International and Solvatten.

"We sat down to brainstorm around what to do for this year's Christmas project," says Essen's creative director Robert Holmkvist. "After too many explorations of possible combinations of reds and sprinkles of white and compositions of satirical jingles, we decided we wanted to do something a little more meaningful instead and create a hint of awareness in an attempt to make the world a little better, at least one letter at a time.

"We created Common Sans, a typeface that replaces the word refugee with the word human. We just believe that humans are amazing, simple as that. A stamp on their passport should not let us believe otherwise.

"Common Sans is a project designed to make us rethink the words and labels we use to define each other. It is a simple reminder that words are not merely words but carry significant meaning and impact. Being a refugee is a temporary status, being human is permanent."

Common Sans is available as a free download. However the authors are asking that you make a donation to UNHCR, The Red Cross and Solvatten to support the project.

Liked this? Read these!