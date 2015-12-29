Font of the day: Dosis

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Dosis by Edgar Tolentino

A simple, rounded sans serif, Dosis was designed by Edgar Tolentino, refined and extended by Pablo Impallari, spaced and kerned by Igino Marini IKern.

Available from HypeForType, the Dosis family is described as: "The lighter weights are minimalist. The bolder weights have more personality. The medium weight is nice and balanced. The overall result is a family that's clean and modern, and can express a wide range of voices and feelings."

Dosis is available to download for free over on HypeForType.

Liked this? Read these!