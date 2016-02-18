Font of the day: Elixia

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Elixia by Kimmy Lee

Today's typeface of choice is Elixia, a slightly condensed typeface, inspired by the hexagonal grid system. Created by artist and designer Kimmy Lee, she describes decorative display font Elixia as having a "strong vertical emphasis, with a solid, geometric feel."

Elixia is available to download, free for personal use, over on Behance. For commerical licenses, contact Lee directly.

Liked this? Read these!