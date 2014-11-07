Font of the day: Fins

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Fins by Jake Kho

Today's typeface of choice is Fins by graphic designer Jake Kho. A simple, sans serif typeface, Kho created Fins for a typography class. A clean and simple font, Fins is perfectly suited to child-themed designs.

Finn is available to download for free over on Behance.