Font of the day: Frontage

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Frontage by Juri Zaech

Today's font choice was created by Swiss art director Juri Zaech. "Frontage is a charming layered type system with endless design possibilities using different combinations of fonts and colours," she explains. "Achieve a realistic 3D effect by adding the shadow font or just use the capital letters of the regular and bold cut for stark artwork.

"The typeface design is based on a simple grid which creates the friendly, handcrafted look of facade signs. It is generously spaced for maximum impact of your message.

"As a display typeface Frontage loves colour and is suitable for headlines and logotypes. Details include 224 characters in six styles and manually edited kerning."

Frontage is available from YouWorkForThem.com, MyFonts.com and creativemarket.com.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!