Font of the day: Gill Sans Nova

Gill Sans Nova by George Ryan

Monotype Studio designer George Ryan is the man behind today's typeface of choice Gill Sans Nova. "Gill Sans was fast to strike a chord with people after its initial 1928 release and quickly became popular," Ryan comments on MyFonts. "It's been adapted for every publishing technology, from mechanical typesetting to digital imaging – always receiving the best treatment from Monotype in each iteration.

"This is especially true with all that we've added to the new series, while still retaining the familiarity of Gill Sans. My goal was to ensure clarity across digital environments, add missing weights, and bring more personality to the family with new display fonts, as well as Gill-inspired alternate characters."

Gill Sans Nova is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a special discounted introductory offer.

