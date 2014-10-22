Font of the day: Madras

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Madras by Thomas Gillett

A sans-serif type family consisting of seven weights, Madras was created by Australian designer Thomas Gillett. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the Madras is described as featuring the "simplicity of typefaces such as Helvetica and combined with modern defining features of typefaces such as Interstate to create a hybrid typeface that can be applied to any situation".

Madras is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount off full family options until 7 November 2014.

