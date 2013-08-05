Font of the day: Metro Nova

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Metro Nova by Toshi Omagari

Designed by Monotype's Toshi Omagari, the 26-font Metro Nova typeface family is a next-generation version of William Addison Dwiggins' Metro design.

The original fonts were used for standard typesetting machines for newspaper printing, magazines and posters from the late 19th century to the 1970s. It was particularly popular in North America in the 1950s because of its classic sans serif design with warm distinctive qualities.

Modernising the font

Omagari has worked to modify the design, removing duplexing restrictions to make it appeal to today’s digital requirements and design needs – but without sacrificing the essence of the original. "The lowercase 'e' is what I adore the most," he says. "It is said that you get the 'e' right when it looks like it's smiling, and the one in Metro Nova is exceptionally joyful — one that makes me smile, too.

"Designing type is an opportunity to maintain the visual aspects of a culture, as well as to bring it forward. Sensitivity to other languages and scripts is essential for a type designer. In the case of Metro Nova, I wanted to honor the original intent of Dwiggins."

Metro Nova may be licensed as either a desktop or web font from Myfonts, Fonts.com or Linotype and is also available as a web font through AllFonts and Fonts.com subscription plans.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!