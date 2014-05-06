Font of the day: Microbrew

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Microbrew by Jay Hilgert

Microbrew is a retro display font family, which consists of 14 individual styles. Available from My Fonts, it's described as being 'a nice mix between wood type poster style, and vintage letterpress'.

Microbrew is available to purchase from My Fonts.

