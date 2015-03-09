Font of the day: Nickainley Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Nickainley Script from Seniors Studio

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is monoline script typeface Nickainley Script. Created by the team at Seniors Studio, Nickainley is described as a 'handwriting font with a touch of classic and vintage'.

You can download Nickainley Script for free, both for personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

