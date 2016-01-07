Font of the day: Nordique

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Nordique by Andrea Leksen

Today's typeface of choice is Nordique, created by graphic designer Andrea Leksen. Inspired by her Swedish and Norwegian heritage, Leksen created this modern geometric sans serif reminiscent of Scandinavian design and typography. With its tall x-height and thin strokes, Nordique is most suited to use at large sizes, in headlines and other display uses.

Nordique is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

