Font of the day: Organico

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Organico by Stew Deane

This hand made font was developed by type designer Stew Deane. "I created Organico with the specific purpose of utilizing a number of alternates and ligatures to create a typeface that appeared truly organic," he comments. "There are a lot of fonts out there that mimic handwriting or brushes, but when you see two characters the same in the same word, or sentence, the idea of 'handmade' is lost.

"Organico has two of each upper and lowercase character with stylistic sets that utilizes them in a way that minimises seeing two of the same character in quick succession. The addition of stylistic ligatures adds to this handmade, bespoke aesthetic."

Organico is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 50 per cent discount.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com