Font of the day: Questa Regular

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Questa Regular by Jos Buivenga and Martin Majoor

Questa Regular is a clean, stylish serif that's perfect for editorial design. A true workhorse, it fares well whether used for a large headline or smaller body copy.

Although it's similar to fonts like Didot, Bodoni and Walbaum, Questa is an original design that doesn't feature the ball terminals typical to these fonts and has a higher x-height.

Part of a collaborative type design project by Jos Buivenga and Martin Majoor, Questa Regular can be downloaded for free from Font Spring – other weights will cost you $25.

