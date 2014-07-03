Font of the day: Rund-Grotesk

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rund-Grotesk by Frédéric Krauser

Today's font of choice, Rund-Grotesk, was created by designer Frédéric Krauser. He comments on his design: "I started the font during my bachelor thesis at Bauhaus-University in Weimar. The design is based on a former German letterpress font from the late 1930s.

"I had the chance to visit some specimen archives in Leipzig an Offenbach to get some original prints. Based on them I started building the Rund-Grotesk. With its old styles it seemed perfectly fitting to our time."

Rund-Grotesk Medium is available as a free download or, alternatively, you can download the entire family for a price you see fit here.

